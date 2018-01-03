Genworth Financial (GNW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.10

Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 6298100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GNW shares. Off Wall Street started coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Genworth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

The company has a market cap of $1,540.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Genworth Financial Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Fondren Management LP purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries. The Company operates in Insurance, Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Runoff.

