Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) General Counsel Diego Rotsztain Sells 49,149 Shares

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) General Counsel Diego Rotsztain sold 49,149 shares of Gain Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $442,341.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,615 shares in the company, valued at $968,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Diego Rotsztain also recently made the following trade(s):

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $450.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Gain Capital had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Gain Capital’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luzich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Luzich Partners LLC now owns 1,505,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 89,431 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,003,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 383,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 104,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 886,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GCAP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Gain Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gain Capital in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gain Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc (GAIN) is a provider of trading services and solutions, specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The Company’s segments include Retail segment, Institutional segment and Futures segment. Through its retail segment, the Company provides its retail customers across the world with access to a range of global financial markets, including spot forex, precious metals, spread bets and contracts for difference (CFDs) on commodities, indices, individual equities and interest rate products, as well OTC options on forex.

