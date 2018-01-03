Gain Capital (GCAP) Shares Gap Up to $9.85

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $9.85. Gain Capital shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 26167100 shares.

GCAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Gain Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gain Capital in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Get Gain Capital alerts:

The company has a market cap of $450.78, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.86 million. Gain Capital had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 3.72%. Gain Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other Gain Capital news, Director Christopher Warren Calhoun sold 5,000 shares of Gain Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,946. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Diego Rotsztain sold 49,149 shares of Gain Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $442,341.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,298 shares of company stock valued at $919,682 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luzich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Luzich Partners LLC now owns 1,505,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 89,431 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 871,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weber Alan W lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 395,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/gain-capital-gcap-shares-gap-up-to-9-85.html.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc (GAIN) is a provider of trading services and solutions, specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The Company’s segments include Retail segment, Institutional segment and Futures segment. Through its retail segment, the Company provides its retail customers across the world with access to a range of global financial markets, including spot forex, precious metals, spread bets and contracts for difference (CFDs) on commodities, indices, individual equities and interest rate products, as well OTC options on forex.

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.