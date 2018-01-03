Gafisa (GFA) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.16

Media coverage about Gafisa (NYSE:GFA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gafisa earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 44.2973362623965 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Gafisa (NYSE GFA) traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.71. 19,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,100. The firm has a market cap of $176.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.93. Gafisa has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gafisa from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

About Gafisa

Gafisa SA is a diversified national homebuilder. The Company’s segments are Gafisa (for ventures targeted at high and medium income) and Tenda (for ventures targeted at low income). The Company’s brands include Tenda, which serves the affordable entry-level housing segments, Gafisa, which offers a range of residential options to the mid to higher income segments and Alphaville (equity method investment), which focuses on the identification, development and sale of residential communities.

