FY2018 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Corp Increased by FIG Partners (WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at FIG Partners increased their FY2018 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. FIG Partners analyst J. Rodis now expects that the bank will earn $5.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.71.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $295.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTFC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) opened at $82.30 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $64.14 and a 52 week high of $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.58 per share, for a total transaction of $27,236.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,973 shares in the company, valued at $239,564.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Dykstra sold 22,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $1,794,933.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,915.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,563,512 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its businesses through three segments: community banking, specialty finance and wealth management. The Company offers community banking services to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients.

