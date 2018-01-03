FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Hanmi Financial Corp Issued By FIG Partners (HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Research analysts at FIG Partners raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now expects that the bank will earn $2.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.99.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $28.00 price target on Hanmi Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ HAFC) traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 151,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,700. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.62, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Airain ltd bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community bank conducting general business banking, with its primary market encompassing the Korean-American community, as well as other ethnic communities across California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

