Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC (FRCL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.70 on February 1st

Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC (LON:FRCL) announced a dividend on Friday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC (FRCL) opened at GBX 644.72 ($8.62) on Wednesday. Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 343.50 ($4.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 649.59 ($8.69). The firm has a market capitalization of $3,500.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.94.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Hewitt sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 624 ($8.34), for a total value of £474.24 ($634.10).

Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Trust’s investment objective is to secure long-term growth in capital and income through a policy of investing in a diversified portfolio of publicly listed equities, as well as unlisted securities and private equity, with the use of gearing.

