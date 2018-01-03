Five Point (FPH) versus The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Five Point (NYSE: FPH) is one of 60 public companies in the “Real Estate Development & Operations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Five Point to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.5% of Five Point shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.1% of shares of all “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Five Point and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point -18.83% -2.30% -1.68% Five Point Competitors -5.26% -1.81% 1.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Five Point and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point $39.36 million -$33.26 million N/A Five Point Competitors $438.08 million $33.80 million 1,190.43

Five Point’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Five Point.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Five Point and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point 0 2 4 0 2.67 Five Point Competitors 154 303 582 9 2.43

Five Point presently has a consensus target price of $19.70, suggesting a potential upside of 34.65%. As a group, “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies have a potential upside of 33.09%. Given Five Point’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Five Point is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Five Point competitors beat Five Point on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, formerly Newhall Holding Company, LLC, is the owner and developer of mixed-use, planned communities in coastal California. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of planning and developing its three mixed-use, planned communities. It operates in three segments: Newhall, San Francisco and Great Park. Its three mixed-use, planned communities are: Newhall Ranch in Los Angeles County; The San Francisco Shipyard and Candlestick Point in the City of San Francisco; and Great Park Neighborhoods in Orange County. Newhall Ranch consists of approximately 15,000 acres in northern Los Angeles County. Newhall Ranch is designed to include approximately 21,500 home sites and approximately 11.5 million square feet of commercial space. The San Francisco Shipyard and Candlestick Point consists of approximately 800 acres of bay front property in the city of San Francisco. Great Park Neighborhoods consists of approximately 2,100 acres in Orange County, California.

