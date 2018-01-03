Fitbit Inc (FIT) Director Jon Callaghan Sells 15,000 Shares

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $88,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jon Callaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Fitbit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $102,150.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Fitbit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $94,350.00.

Shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,006,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,000. The stock has a market cap of $1,450.00 and a PE ratio of -3.72. Fitbit Inc has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.70 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.35%. Fitbit’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. analysts expect that Fitbit Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vetr lowered Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.67 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fitbit in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Fitbit in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fitbit in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fitbit by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fitbit by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 308,194 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Fitbit by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fitbit by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 387,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Fitbit by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc is a provider of health and fitness devices. The Company’s platform combines connected health and fitness devices with software and services, including an online dashboard and mobile applications, data analytics, motivational and social tools, personalized insights and virtual coaching through customized fitness plans and interactive workouts.

