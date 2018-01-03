First Merchants Corp Invests $1.24 Million in Celgene Co. (CELG)

First Merchants Corp bought a new position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in Celgene by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Celgene by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celgene by 0.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Celgene by 0.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Celgene by 0.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CELG. SunTrust Banks set a $127.00 price target on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Celgene from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 target price on Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer set a $166.00 target price on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 target price on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.63.

Shares of Celgene Co. ( CELG ) opened at $106.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83,580.00, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $94.55 and a 1 year high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 63.80% and a net margin of 27.36%. Celgene’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

