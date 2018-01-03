First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.02

Headlines about First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Internet Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.0699726559659 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group lifted their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ INBK ) opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $320.88 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.04%.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/first-internet-bancorp-inbk-earns-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-02.html.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana (the Bank). The Company offers a complement of products and services on a nationwide basis. The Company conducts its deposit operations primarily over the Internet.

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.