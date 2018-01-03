First Horizon National (FHN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Barclays

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) had its target price increased by Barclays from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FHN. Hovde Group boosted their price target on First Horizon National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised First Horizon National from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon National currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of First Horizon National (FHN) traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,600. First Horizon National has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,660.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that First Horizon National will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin sold 5,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $104,893.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 482,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Horizon National by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Horizon National in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in First Horizon National by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Horizon National by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Horizon National by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company’s regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets.

