First Data (FDC) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about First Data (NYSE:FDC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Data earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.4419160978267 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

FDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of First Data in a report on Friday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Data in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Data from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Data in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of First Data ( FDC ) traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $16.62. 6,031,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,530,000. First Data has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $15,350.00 and a P/E ratio of 21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. First Data had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that First Data will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Gelb sold 7,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $127,937.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 417,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,150,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,107,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,546,434.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,300 shares of company stock worth $425,621. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation is a provider of commerce-enabling technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions and card issuers. The Company’s segments are Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), Network & Security Solutions (NSS), and Corporate. The GBS segment provides businesses of all sizes and types with a range of solutions at the point of sale, including merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, point-of-sale, and other business solutions.

