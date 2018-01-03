First Bancshares (FBMS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning.
FBMS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ FBMS) opened at $34.25 on Friday. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $382.78, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of -0.29.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Bancshares by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 126,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $945,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.
About First Bancshares
The First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association (the Bank). The Company and the Bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business for small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The Bank provides a range of banking services in its primary market area of South Mississippi, South Alabama and Louisiana.
