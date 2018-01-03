Finjan Holdings, Inc. (FNJN) CEO Philip Hartstein Sells 5,000 Shares

Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) CEO Philip Hartstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $11,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ FNJN) traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.29. 222,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,400. Finjan Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78.
Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Finjan from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About Finjan
Finjan Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats.
