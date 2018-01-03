Financial Review: CB Financial Services (CBFV) and Its Rivals

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ: CBFV) is one of 311 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare CB Financial Services to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CB Financial Services pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 35.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

21.3% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CB Financial Services and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CB Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 CB Financial Services Competitors 2221 8636 8680 350 2.36

CB Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.84%. As a group, “Banks” companies have a potential downside of 7.65%. Given CB Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CB Financial Services is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CB Financial Services and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services $39.38 million $7.58 million 16.19 CB Financial Services Competitors $5.50 billion $827.87 million 398.36

CB Financial Services’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services. CB Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CB Financial Services’ competitors have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CB Financial Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services 19.02% 8.32% 0.87% CB Financial Services Competitors 18.60% 8.30% 0.93%

Summary

CB Financial Services competitors beat CB Financial Services on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank (the Bank). The Company operates in community banking segment. The Bank offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans, as well as a range of deposit products for individuals and businesses in its market area. The Bank operates through a network of approximately 20 offices in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette and Westmoreland Counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. The Company’s principal lending activity is the origination of residential loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties in its local market area. In addition, the Bank offers property and casualty, commercial liability, surety and other insurance products, through its subsidiary, Exchange Underwriters, Inc. (Exchange Underwriters), an independent insurance agency.

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.