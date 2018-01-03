Financial Contrast: LRR Energy (LRE) versus Its Peers

LRR Energy (NYSE: LRE) is one of 219 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare LRR Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LRR Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LRR Energy -208.41% -34.35% -17.42% LRR Energy Competitors -328.76% 24.02% 5.36%

This table compares LRR Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LRR Energy N/A N/A 5.92 LRR Energy Competitors $1.86 billion -$438.87 million -18.76

LRR Energy’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than LRR Energy. LRR Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LRR Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LRR Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A LRR Energy Competitors 1402 7400 12092 263 2.53

As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies have a potential upside of 26.04%. Given LRR Energy’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LRR Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

LRR Energy rivals beat LRR Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About LRR Energy

LRR Energy, L.P. (LRR Energy) operates, acquires, exploits and develops producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company’s properties consist of onshore oil and natural gas properties. Its oil and natural gas properties include the Permian Basin region in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico, the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and East Texas, and the Gulf Coast region in Texas. As of December 31, 2014, the Company’s total estimated proved reserves were approximately 33.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which approximately 88% were proved developed reserves (approximately 73% proved developed producing and approximately 15% proved developed non-producing). The Company’s general partner is LRE GP, LLC.

