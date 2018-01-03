Financial Contrast: Amber Road (AMBR) vs. Progress Software (PRGS)

Amber Road (NYSE: AMBR) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) are both technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Amber Road has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progress Software has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Amber Road and Progress Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amber Road -20.19% -53.22% -14.53% Progress Software -13.23% 20.30% 10.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Amber Road and Progress Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amber Road 0 0 3 0 3.00 Progress Software 0 1 1 0 2.50

Amber Road currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.38%. Progress Software has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.86%. Given Amber Road’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amber Road is more favorable than Progress Software.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amber Road and Progress Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amber Road $73.16 million 2.72 -$18.72 million ($0.57) -12.81 Progress Software $405.34 million 5.11 -$55.72 million ($1.09) -39.76

Amber Road has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Progress Software. Progress Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amber Road, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.6% of Amber Road shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Progress Software shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Amber Road shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Progress Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Progress Software pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Amber Road does not pay a dividend. Progress Software pays out -51.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Amber Road Company Profile

Amber Road, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions. The Company’s GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management, supply chain visibility and event management, international trade compliance, and Global Knowledge trade content database to importers and exporters, non-vessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers. The Company delivers its GTM solution using a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model. The Company’s solution automates the global supply chain across sourcing, logistics, cross-border trade and regulatory compliance activities. The Company’s GTM solution combines enterprise-class software, trade content sourced from government agencies and transportation providers in approximately 145 countries, and a global supply chain network connecting its customers with the trading partners, including suppliers, freight forwarders, customs brokers and transportation carriers.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation is engaged in application development. The Company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration (DCI), and Application Development and Deployment (AppDev). The OpenEdge business segment provides the product enhancements and marketing support to its partner base. It is also focused on providing partners and direct end users with a path to develop and integrate cloud-based applications. Its solutions include Progress OpenEdge and Progress Corticon. The DCI segment is focused on its data assets, including the data integration components of its cloud offerings. Its solutions include Progress DataDirect Connect and Progress DataDirect Cloud. The AppDev business segment is focused on generating customers for its application development assets. Its solutions include Dev Tools, NativeScript, Dev Cloud, Telerik Platform, Test Studio, Sitefinity and Progress Rollbase. Its offerings span Web, mobile and data.

