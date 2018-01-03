Fibrocell Science (FCSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,374,617 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 2,105,509 shares.The stock last traded at $0.74 and had previously closed at $0.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fibrocell Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 target price on shares of Fibrocell Science in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Fibrocell Science in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fibrocell Science from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

Get Fibrocell Science alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.40.

In other Fibrocell Science news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk purchased 2,727,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fibrocell Science stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ:FCSC) by 264.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Fibrocell Science worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fibrocell Science (FCSC) Sees Large Volume Increase” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/fibrocell-science-fcsc-sees-large-volume-increase.html.

About Fibrocell Science

Fibrocell Science, Inc is an autologous cell and gene therapy company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing localized therapies for diseases affecting the skin, connective tissue and joints. Its product candidate, azficel-T, is in development to treat patients suffering from vocal cord scarring that is either idiopathic or age-related.

Receive News & Ratings for Fibrocell Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibrocell Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.