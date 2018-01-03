Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Stake Lessened by TrueNorth Inc.

TrueNorth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. TrueNorth Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $406,595.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,645,464.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 5,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $470,091.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,750,555.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,357 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.54 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $80.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $84.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE XOM) opened at $85.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $360,280.00, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $76.05 and a 52-week high of $91.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.51 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 100.33%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

