Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Everbridge worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 196.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 210.1% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 97,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $26,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,420 shares of company stock worth $3,801,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVBG. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $26.50) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. Everbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $836.34 and a P/E ratio of -49.33.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc is a global software company. The Company provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats, such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events, such as information technology (IT) outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents, such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, its Software as a Service (SaaS)-based platform enables its customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

