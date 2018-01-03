Equiniti Group (EQN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 270 ($3.61) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 300 ($4.01). Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 347 ($4.64) price target on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 293 ($3.92) target price on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Equiniti Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 345 ($4.61) target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 302.17 ($4.04).

Shares of Equiniti Group (LON EQN) opened at GBX 284.25 ($3.80) on Wednesday. Equiniti Group has a one year low of GBX 170.13 ($2.27) and a one year high of GBX 319.30 ($4.27). The stock has a market cap of $1,040.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,158.33.

In other news, insider Paul Matthews sold 4,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.44), for a total value of £5,202.36 ($6,955.96). Also, insider Guy Wakeley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £28,500 ($38,106.70).

Equiniti Group plc provides complex administration and payment services, supported by technology platforms, to a range of organizations. The Company’s segments include Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions and Interest. The Investment Solutions offers a range of services, including share registration for around half the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) 100, and the administration of save as you earn (SAYE) schemes and share incentive plans.

