EPR Properties (EPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to announce sales of $127.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.64 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $107.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $127.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.97 million to $490.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $522.23 million per share, with estimates ranging from $493.68 million to $542.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EPR Properties.

Several research firms have commented on EPR. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Michael L. Hirons sold 9,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $632,106.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $142,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,775.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,791,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,604,000 after purchasing an additional 454,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,555,000 after purchasing an additional 78,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 69.5% during the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,730,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,769,000 after purchasing an additional 709,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,654,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 128,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $63.10 and a 1-year high of $77.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4,822.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.43%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

