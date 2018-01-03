Enzymotec (ENZY) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Enzymotec (NASDAQ:ENZY) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enzymotec earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 43.8889724939797 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

ENZY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Enzymotec from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Enzymotec in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enzymotec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of Enzymotec (NASDAQ ENZY) opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. Enzymotec has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $277.62, a P/E ratio of -45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.22.

About Enzymotec

Enzymotec Ltd. is a nutritional ingredients and medical foods company. The Company’s technologies, research expertise and clinical validation process enables it to develop solutions across a range of products. The Company operates in two segments: Nutrition segment and VAYA Pharma segment. Both of the Company’s segments offer a range of products that leverage its lipid-related offerings.

