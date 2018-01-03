Energous (WATT) Shares Up 22.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)’s share price rose 22.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $32.00. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services currently has a buy rating on the stock. Energous traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $23.76. Approximately 8,010,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,660,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Capital set a $45.80 target price on shares of Energous and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.93.

Get Energous alerts:

In other Energous news, Director John Gaulding sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $741,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,433.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen R. Rizzone sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $1,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 271,209 shares of company stock worth $6,860,170. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 9.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 26.0% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 10,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 10.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Energous by 12.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $527.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.93.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Energous had a negative return on equity of 263.95% and a negative net margin of 4,203.27%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. analysts expect that Energous Corporation will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Energous (WATT) Shares Up 22.2% After Analyst Upgrade” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/energous-watt-shares-up-22-2-after-analyst-upgrade.html.

About Energous

Energous Corporation is engaged in developing a technology called WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs and antennas that can enable radio frequency (RF)-based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enabling charging with mobility under software control.

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.