Endeavour Silver (EXK) Shares Gap Up to $2.39

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.39. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 2388700 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.
The company has a market capitalization of $318.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.00 and a beta of -0.15.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile
Endeavour Silver Corp. is engaged in silver mining in Mexico, and related activities, including property acquisition, exploration, development, mineral extraction, processing, refining and reclamation. The Company is engaged in exploration activities in Chile. The Company’s operating mining segments include Guanacevi, Bolanitos and El Cubo, which are located in Mexico, as well as Exploration and Corporate segments.
