Endeavour Silver (EXK) Shares Gap Up to $2.39

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.39. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 2388700 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $318.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.00 and a beta of -0.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 74,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 622.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,556 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68,550 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,707 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 76,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 126,983 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 90,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. is engaged in silver mining in Mexico, and related activities, including property acquisition, exploration, development, mineral extraction, processing, refining and reclamation. The Company is engaged in exploration activities in Chile. The Company’s operating mining segments include Guanacevi, Bolanitos and El Cubo, which are located in Mexico, as well as Exploration and Corporate segments.

