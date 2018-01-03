ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge Energy Management (NYSE:EEQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enbridge Energy Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Energy Management in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge Energy Management has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

Get Enbridge Energy Management alerts:

Enbridge Energy Management (NYSE:EEQ) traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. 552,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,750. The company has a market capitalization of $1,201.68, a PE ratio of -178.69 and a beta of 1.20. Enbridge Energy Management has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $26.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Enbridge Energy Management (EEQ) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/enbridge-energy-management-eeq-cut-to-sell-at-valuengine.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEQ. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Energy Management in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new position in Enbridge Energy Management in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enbridge Energy Management in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Enbridge Energy Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Enbridge Energy Management by 1.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enbridge Energy Management

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Energy Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Energy Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.