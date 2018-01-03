Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. AT Bancorp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 7,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $512,345.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,001.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edgar M. Purvis, Jr. sold 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $623,872.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,008.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,017 shares of company stock worth $1,771,129 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.86.

Shares of Emerson Electric Company (EMR) opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Company has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $44,506.50, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Company will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 82.55%.

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

