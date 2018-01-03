Eli Lilly and (LLY) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eli Lilly and earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.2675853166871 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.25.

Eli Lilly and ( LLY ) traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,078,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,350. The company has a market capitalization of $93,750.00, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Jeffrey N. Simmons sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total value of $1,080,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,766,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $17,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,084,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,856,017,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,088 shares of company stock valued at $22,041,236 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

