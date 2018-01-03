eHealth (EHTH) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.17

Media stories about eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. eHealth earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.2925772967248 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of eHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. eHealth has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $323.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.58.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.25). eHealth had a negative net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that eHealth will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/ehealth-ehth-earns-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-17.html.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides a private online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. The Company is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, a private health insurance exchange where individuals, families and small businesses can compare health insurance products from various insurers side-by-side, and purchase and enroll in coverage online through its Websites (www.eHealth.com, www.eHealthInsurance.com, www.eHealthMedicare.com, www.Medicare.com and www.PlanPrescriber.com) or telephonically through its customer care centers.

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.