Edgen Group (EDG) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Edgen Group (NYSE: EDG) is one of 52 public companies in the “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Edgen Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.0% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Edgen Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgen Group N/A N/A N/A Edgen Group Competitors 4.18% -45.67% 5.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edgen Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Edgen Group N/A N/A -0.04 Edgen Group Competitors $3.33 billion $240.04 million 490.43

Edgen Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Edgen Group. Edgen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Edgen Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Edgen Group Competitors 294 1734 1863 19 2.41

As a group, “Industrial Machinery & Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 1.26%. Given Edgen Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edgen Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Edgen Group peers beat Edgen Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

Edgen Group Company Profile

Edgen Group Inc. (Edgen Group) is a holding company. The Company is a distributor of specialty products to the energy sector, including highly engineered steel pipe, valves, quenched and tempered and high yield heavy plate and related components. Its segments include Energy and Infrastructure Products (E&I) and Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG). The Company primarily serve customers that operate in the upstream (conventional and unconventional exploration, drilling and production of oil and natural gas in both onshore and offshore environments), midstream (gathering, processing, fractionation, transportation and storage of oil and natural gas) and downstream (refining and petrochemical applications) end markets for oil and natural gas. It also serves power generation, civil construction and mining applications. In December 2012, the Company, through its subsidiary acquired HSP Group Limited (HSP).

