Echostar (SATS) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SATS. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Echostar in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Echostar currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Echostar (SATS) opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Echostar has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $62.50. The stock has a market cap of $5,670.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Echostar had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $481.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Echostar will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echostar during the third quarter worth $145,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Echostar by 7.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Echostar by 390.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Echostar during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new position in Echostar during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of satellite operations, video delivery solutions, digital set-top boxes, and broadband satellite technologies and services for home and office, delivering network technologies, managed services, and solutions for enterprises and governments.

