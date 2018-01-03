Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (ETY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.30. 464,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,800. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $12.42.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It holds investments in various sectors, such as air freight and logistics, auto components, banks, beverages, biotechnology, capital markets, chemicals, communications equipment, containers and packaging, distributors, diversified telecommunication services, electric utilities, electrical equipment, energy equipment and services, equity real estate investment trusts, food products, healthcare equipment and services, household durables, Internet software and services, machinery, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, software, specialty retail, tobacco, pharmaceuticals, road and rail, multi-utilities, Internet and direct marketing retail, and information technology services.

