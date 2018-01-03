Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,402,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,352,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2,550.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,051,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,834,013,000 after acquiring an additional 43,351,873 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,357,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,587,793,000 after acquiring an additional 71,666 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,428,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $710,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,477 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,152,000 after buying an additional 431,462 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.39.

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. ( NYSE UPS ) opened at $123.67 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.12 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The company has a market cap of $106,570.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The business had revenue of $15.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 551.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

