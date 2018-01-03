Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “We continue to expect that Dun & Bradstreet will benefit from its high-margin business model and strong product portfolio. The company's partnerships with big players have also helped in expanding customer base rapidly. Additionally, the company is well-positioned to gain from strategic acquisitions and alliances. Dun & Bradstreet’s focus on expanding analytics capabilities is also a positive. Driven by cost optimisation initiatives, management raised operating margin guidance for fiscal 2017, which is encouraging in our view. However, stiff competition, weak DNBi business and high debt continue to remain areas of concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past 12-months.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DNB. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE DNB ) traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.33. 312,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $100.46 and a 52-week high of $125.57. The stock has a market cap of $4,370.00, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.81 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 28.31%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.5025 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 13,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation is the source of commercial data, analytics and insight on businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Americas, which consists of its operations in the United States and Canada, and Non-Americas, which consists of its operations in the United Kingdom, Greater China, India, and its European and Asia Pacific Worldwide Networks.

