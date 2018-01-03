DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.50% of DSP Group worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in DSP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in DSP Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in DSP Group by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in DSP Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 13,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in DSP Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Get DSP Group alerts:

Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ DSPG) opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.04, a PE ratio of -153.75 and a beta of 0.86. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. DSP Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. research analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ofer Elyakim sold 26,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $336,403.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,358.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $52,171.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,321 shares of company stock worth $737,774 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DSPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered DSP Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/dsp-group-inc-dspg-shares-sold-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

DSP Group Profile

DSP Group, Inc is a global provider of wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. Delivering semiconductor system solutions with software and hardware reference designs, the Company enables original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, consumer electronics manufacturers and service providers to develop new products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.