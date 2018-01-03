Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $55.93 Million Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,342 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.46% of CoreSite Realty worth $55,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 53.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 111.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth $630,000. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth $8,529,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. William Blair started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

CoreSite Realty Corp ( COR ) opened at $112.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,900.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $78.78 and a 52 week high of $120.85.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $123.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 213.04%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $875,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at $10,781,697.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $546,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,363.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (CoreSite) is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company, through its controlling interest in CoreSite, L.P., is engaged in the business of ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of data centers across a range of markets in the United States, including the Northern Virginia, New York and San Francisco Bay areas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Denver.

