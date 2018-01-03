Delta Natural Gas (DGAS) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.05

News articles about Delta Natural Gas (NASDAQ:DGAS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Delta Natural Gas earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.4063348632993 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Delta Natural Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of Delta Natural Gas (NASDAQ DGAS) remained flat at $$30.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. 42,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,826. Delta Natural Gas has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $218.98 and a P/E ratio of 39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Delta Natural Gas Company Profile

Delta Natural Gas Company, Inc distributes or transports natural gas to approximately 36,000 customers. The Company’s segments include regulated segment and non-regulated segment. Through regulated segment, the Company distributes natural gas to its retail customers in approximately 23 rural counties.

