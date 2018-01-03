Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) CEO Edward H. Bastian Sells 25,000 Shares

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,411,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE DAL) opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $56.84. The company has a market cap of $39,926.50, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 24.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 40.9% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Granite Capital LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.16 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

