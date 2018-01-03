Dell Technologies Inc. (DVMT) Insider David I. Goulden Sells 4,700 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DVMT) insider David I. Goulden sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $380,371.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,702.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DVMT) opened at $82.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.13 and a 1-year high of $84.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,430.00 and a PE ratio of -13.83.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,850,000 after acquiring an additional 763,242 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,298,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,278,000 after acquiring an additional 537,367 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,448,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 901,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 283,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc, formerly Denali Holding Inc, is a provider of information technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Client Solutions and Enterprise Solutions Group (ESG). The Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products and notebooks, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals closely tied to the sale of Client Solutions hardware.

