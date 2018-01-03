Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

DECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. FIG Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group cut Deckers Outdoor to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $76.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE DECK) remained flat at $$80.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 518,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,300. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,530.00, a PE ratio of 80.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.52. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $482.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $335.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 401.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 2,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/deckers-outdoor-deck-raised-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing footwear, apparel and accessories for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company’s segments include operations of its brands, such as UGG, Teva, Sanuk and other brands; wholesale divisions, and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business, which includes E-Commerce business and retail store business.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.