David R. Brooks Acquires 2,000 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (CSWC) Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director David R. Brooks bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ CSWC) opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $270.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.54. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 8.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.6% in the second quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,269,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is an investment company that specializes in providing customized financing to middle market companies in a range of industry segments located primarily in the United States. The Company is a specialty lending company. Its principal investment objective is to produce risk-adjusted returns by generating current income from debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity and equity related investments.

