Cyberark Software (CYBR) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cyberark Software from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Cyberark Software from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.69.

Cyberark Software (CYBR) traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.59. The company had a trading volume of 400,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,200. Cyberark Software has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,450.00, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the second quarter valued at about $92,355,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the second quarter valued at about $74,650,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,359,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,913,000 after buying an additional 262,189 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 38.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,030,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after buying an additional 285,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 49.1% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,991,000 after buying an additional 297,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd is an Israel-based provider of information technology (IT) security solutions that protects organizations from cyber-attacks. The Company’s software solutions are focused on protecting privileged accounts, which have become a critical target in the lifecycle of cyber-attacks. The Company’s Privileged Account Security Solution consists of various products, such as Shares Technology Platform, Enterprise Password Vault, SSH Key Manager, Privileged Session Manager, Privileged Threat Analytics, Application Identity Manager, CyberArk-Conjur, Endpoint Privilege Manager and On-Demand Privileges Manager.

