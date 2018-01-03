Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $33.50 Million in Home Depot Inc (HD) Stock

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 204,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,503,000. Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,013.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,631 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15,121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,865,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,784 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,780,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,265,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $500,903,000 after acquiring an additional 850,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,068,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $930,903,000 after acquiring an additional 761,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD) opened at $188.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $219,570.00, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $133.05 and a 12 month high of $191.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.53 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 238.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $171.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.28.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 41,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $7,576,709.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,183.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $33.50 Million in Home Depot Inc (HD) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/crossmark-global-holdings-inc-invests-33-50-million-in-home-depot-inc-hd-stock.html.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.