Critical Survey: Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (LOMA) vs. James Hardie Industries (JHX)

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE: LOMA) and James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina alerts:

This table compares Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and James Hardie Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina $670.82 million 4.41 $33.25 million N/A N/A James Hardie Industries $1.92 billion 4.08 $276.50 million $1.51 11.76

James Hardie Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and James Hardie Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina 0 4 0 0 2.00 James Hardie Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.21%. Given Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina is more favorable than James Hardie Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of James Hardie Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and James Hardie Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina N/A N/A N/A James Hardie Industries 12.93% -110.46% 13.19%

Dividends

James Hardie Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina does not pay a dividend. James Hardie Industries pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. James Hardie Industries has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

James Hardie Industries beats Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is an Argentina-based company engaged in the cement and concrete segment. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement and related products, such as lime, masonry cement, as well as concrete and aggregates. The Company offers Portland cement, lime and masonry cement packed in bags. Its products are mainly distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. The Company is controlled by Intercement Brasil SA.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Plc is a manufacturer of fiber cement products and systems for internal and external building construction applications in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The Company’s operating segments are North America and Europe Fiber Cement, and Asia Pacific Fiber Cement. The North America and Europe Fiber Cement manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States. The Asia Pacific Fiber Cement includes fiber cement manufactured in Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines, and sold in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Middle East (Israel, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates) and various Pacific Islands. The Company offers a range of fiber-cement building materials for both internal and external use across a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, trim, fencing and facades.

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.