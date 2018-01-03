Critical Review: Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) & Fc Global Realty (FCRE)

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ: BPY) and Fc Global Realty (NASDAQ:FCRE) are both financials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Fc Global Realty does not pay a dividend. Brookfield Property Partners pays out 513.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fc Global Realty has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and Fc Global Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners $5.19 billion 1.10 $660.00 million $0.23 96.52 Fc Global Realty $38.39 million 0.13 -$13.26 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Property Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Fc Global Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and Fc Global Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners 11.89% 1.66% 0.70% Fc Global Realty N/A -81.53% -15.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Brookfield Property Partners and Fc Global Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property Partners 0 2 2 0 2.50 Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Property Partners currently has a consensus price target of $25.17, indicating a potential upside of 13.36%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Property Partners is more favorable than Fc Global Realty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Fc Global Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats Fc Global Realty on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is a diversified global real estate company. The Company owns, operates and develops a portfolio of office, retail, multifamily, industrial, hospitality, triple net lease, self-storage and student housing assets. Its partnership is Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s public commercial property entity and the primary vehicle through which it invests in real estate on a global basis. It operates through four segments: Core Office, Core Retail, Opportunistic and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, its Core Office segment consisted of interests in 142 office properties totaling 99 million square feet. As of December 31, 2016, its Core Retail segment consisted of interests in 127 regional malls and urban retail properties. As of December 31, 2016, its Opportunistic segment consisted of 107 office properties comprising approximately 29 million square feet of office space in the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil and Asia.

Fc Global Realty Company Profile

FC Global Realty Inc., formerly PhotoMedex, Inc., is a real estate investment company. The Company seeks to invest in a diversified portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties and other real estate investments located both throughout the United States and in various international locales. Its business segment includes hospitality-oriented development opportunities; and mixed-use urban infill master plan development opportunities in secondary markets. The Company seeks to acquire investments in a variety of real estate projects, including residential developments, commercial properties such as gas station sites, and hotels and resort communities. The Company focuses on global hospitality in its international asset base and focuses hospitality, urban infill and mixed-use projects in its domestic asset base.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.