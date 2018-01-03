CRH Medical (CRHM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation offers products and services to physicians for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases primarily in the United States. The company provides the CRH O’Regan System, a single use, disposable and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating hemorrhoid grades I – IV. It distributes the CRH O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to physicians. The company utilizes Web-based platform to connect doctors with patients as well as educating its install base of physicians. It also offers anesthesia services. CRH Medical Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of CRH Medical ( NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM ) traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 114,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,150. CRH Medical has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $196.44, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,135 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH Medical by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43,851 shares in the last quarter.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation is a Canada-based healthcare products and services company. The Company focused on providing physicians with services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The Company also provides anesthesiology services to gastroenterologists in the United States through its subsidiaries.

