Contrasting Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) and Kate Spade & Co (KATE)

Kate Spade & Co (NYSE: KATE) and Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) are both cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Kate Spade & Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Sequential Brands Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Kate Spade & Co shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Sequential Brands Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kate Spade & Co and Sequential Brands Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kate Spade & Co 1 12 1 0 2.00 Sequential Brands Group 0 4 3 0 2.43

Kate Spade & Co currently has a consensus price target of $20.23, indicating a potential upside of 9.40%. Sequential Brands Group has a consensus price target of $6.92, indicating a potential upside of 282.14%. Given Sequential Brands Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sequential Brands Group is more favorable than Kate Spade & Co.

Profitability

This table compares Kate Spade & Co and Sequential Brands Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kate Spade & Co 0.44% 1.11% 0.43% Sequential Brands Group -14.35% 2.26% 0.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kate Spade & Co and Sequential Brands Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kate Spade & Co N/A N/A N/A $1.10 16.81 Sequential Brands Group $155.53 million 0.73 -$820,000.00 ($0.38) -4.76

Kate Spade & Co has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sequential Brands Group. Sequential Brands Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kate Spade & Co, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Kate Spade & Co has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sequential Brands Group has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sequential Brands Group beats Kate Spade & Co on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kate Spade & Co Company Profile

Kate Spade & Company is engaged in the design and marketing of a range of accessories and apparel. It operates through three segments. The KATE SPADE North America segment consists of the Company’s kate spade new york and JACK SPADE brands in North America. The KATE SPADE International segment consists of the Company’s kate spade new york and JACK SPADE brands in international markets, which operates principally in Japan, Asia (excluding Japan), Europe and Latin America). The Adelington Design Group segment primarily consists of exclusive arrangements to supply jewelry for the LIZ CLAIBORNE and MONET brands. In addition, the Adelington Design Group segment serves J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc. (JCPenney) through exclusive supplier agreements for the LIZ CLAIBORNE and MONET jewelry lines. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 98 the United States Specialty Retail Stores; 35 Foreign Specialty Retail Stores; 65 the United States Outlet Stores; 17 Foreign Outlet Stores, and 54 Concessions.

Sequential Brands Group Company Profile

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the fashion, home, athletic and lifestyle categories. The Company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse, Jessica Simpson, Joe’s Jeans, William Rast, Ellen Tracy, Revo, AND1 and Avia. The Company’s brands are licensed for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories and home goods. The Company licenses brands to both wholesale and direct-to-retail licensees. The Company licenses the Martha Stewart brand to various licensees, including retailers, such as Macy’s, The Home Depot, PetSmart and Staples. The Jessica Simpson Collection is a signature lifestyle concept designed in collaboration with Jessica Simpson, which offers various product categories, including footwear, apparel, fragrance, fashion accessories, maternity apparel, girls clothing and a home line. The Avia brand offers running and activewear products.

