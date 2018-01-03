Contrasting Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) and Uroplasty (UPI)

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OBLN) and Uroplasty (NASDAQ:UPI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.1% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Obalon Therapeutics and Uroplasty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obalon Therapeutics 1 0 2 0 2.33 Uroplasty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Obalon Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.83%. Given Obalon Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Obalon Therapeutics is more favorable than Uroplasty.

Profitability

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and Uroplasty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obalon Therapeutics -459.54% -59.77% -47.02% Uroplasty -31.58% -87.33% -60.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and Uroplasty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obalon Therapeutics $3.39 million 36.78 -$20.46 million ($1.99) -3.59 Uroplasty N/A N/A N/A ($0.30) -4.07

Uroplasty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Obalon Therapeutics. Uroplasty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Obalon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -3.5, meaning that its share price is 450% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uroplasty has a beta of -1.26, meaning that its share price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Obalon Therapeutics beats Uroplasty on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is a United States-based commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. The Company’s product, Obalon balloon system, is a swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. The Obalon balloon system is intended to be used as an adjunct to a moderate intensity diet and behavior modification program. All balloons must be removed six months after the first balloon is placed. The Obalon balloon system intends to provide patients and physicians with a reversible and repeatable weight loss solution in an outpatient setting, without altering patient anatomy or requiring surgery. The Company has received Premarket approval (PMA) for its Obalon balloon system based on the results of its United States pivotal clinical trial, referred to as the SMART trial.

About Uroplasty

Cogentix Medical, Inc. (Cogentix Medical) is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for endoscopy with its product lines featuring a visualization system and sterile disposable microbial barrier, known as EndoSheath technology, providing users with endoscope turnover. The Company’s products include Urgent PC Neuromodulation System, Macroplastique Bulking Agent, Endoscopy Systems and EndoSheath Technology. The Company is also engaged in the commercialization of the Urgent PC Neuromodulation System, a device which delivers percutaneous tibial nerve stimulation (PTNS) for the office-based treatment of overactive bladder (OAB). Its Macroplastique is an injectable soft-tissue bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence (SUI) due to intrinsic sphincter deficiency (ISD). The Company offers 5000 and 7000 series of endoscopes, which are video endoscopy systems.

