Contrasting Nautilus (NLS) and DS Healthcare Group (DSKX)

Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) and DS Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:DSKX) are both small-cap non-cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nautilus and DS Healthcare Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus $406.04 million 1.01 $34.17 million $1.00 13.35 DS Healthcare Group $12.95 million 0.04 -$6.93 million ($0.27) -0.07

Nautilus has higher revenue and earnings than DS Healthcare Group. DS Healthcare Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nautilus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus and DS Healthcare Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus 7.28% 18.54% 9.76% DS Healthcare Group -62.31% -1,304.25% -117.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Nautilus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of DS Healthcare Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Nautilus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of DS Healthcare Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Nautilus has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DS Healthcare Group has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nautilus and DS Healthcare Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus 0 3 4 0 2.57 DS Healthcare Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nautilus presently has a consensus target price of $18.96, suggesting a potential upside of 42.05%. Given Nautilus’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nautilus is more favorable than DS Healthcare Group.

Summary

Nautilus beats DS Healthcare Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc. is a consumer fitness products company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct and Retail. Its principal business activities include designing, developing, sourcing and marketing of cardio and strength fitness products and related accessories for consumer use, primarily in the United States and Canada, but also in international markets outside North America. The Direct business offers products directly to consumers through television advertising, catalogs and the Internet. In its Direct business, the Company markets and sells its products, principally Bowflex cardio and strength products, directly to consumers. The Retail business offers its products through a network of independent retail companies and specialty retailers with stores and Websites located in the United States and internationally. In its Retail business, the Company markets and sells a line of consumer fitness equipment under the Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, Universal and Bowflex brands.

DS Healthcare Group Company Profile

DS Healthcare Group, Inc., doing business as DS Laboratories, is a personal care, product development and marketing company. The Company develops and markets branded personal care products that address thinning hair conditions, skin care and other personal care needs. It develops technologies and products for hair care and personal care needs. Its technologies include Liposome Technology, which acts as a carrier agent, and is designed to enhance the act ion of the active ingredients in its products, and Nanosome Technology, which acts as a delivery vehicle, and is designed to infuse active compounds into targeted cells. The Company products are primarily sold under its DS Laboratories brand. It also sells certain products under its Polaris Labs and Sigma Skin brands. It markets and sells these products through salons, spas, department stores, specialty retailers and distributors. The Company offers products under three product categories: Hair Care, Skin Care and Personal Care.

